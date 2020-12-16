West Virginia school district tells students to 'go build a snowman' on 1st snow day, rather than attending virtual class

Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson said in a letter yesterday that students should sit by the fire and enjoy some hot chocolate instead of attending virtual classes.
"It's been a year of seemingly endless loss and the stress of trying to make up for that loss," Gibson said. "For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won't lose this year."
The district is closed for both students and teachers on Wednesday.
Students and teachers are urged to "make some memories" with their families on the first snow day of the season.
This plan in West Virginia is completely opposite of what the mayor in New York City is saying ahead of major winter storms.
"If we did have a snow day, meaning kids couldn't physically go to school, we still have remote learning in place," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.
The mayor said snow days are a "thing of the past" for kids these days, despite the impending storm.