Two days before Memorial Day, thousands of Boy and Girl Scouts on Saturday fanned out across the Los Angeles National Cemetery and placed some 88,000 American flags on the graves of service members.Nearly 10,000 scouts and volunteers participated in the annual tradition at the Westside cemetery. After placing each small flag, they said the veteran's name aloud and saluted."I think it's incredibly important to recognize everything that they gave up," said Natalie Macewan, a Boy Scouts of America Venturing president. "Because if it weren't for them and their sacrifices and being able to fight for our country and for us, we wouldn't be able to have those barbecues or be able to go to the beach or enjoy our summers or just live our daily lives."