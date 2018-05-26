SOCIETY

Scouts place 88,000 flags on veterans' graves at Los Angeles National Cemetery

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of Boy Scouts fanned out across the L.A. National Cemetery and placed American flags on the graves of service members. (KABC)

By
Two days before Memorial Day, thousands of Boy and Girl Scouts on Saturday fanned out across the Los Angeles National Cemetery and placed some 88,000 American flags on the graves of service members.

Nearly 10,000 scouts and volunteers participated in the annual tradition at the Westside cemetery. After placing each small flag, they said the veteran's name aloud and saluted.

"I think it's incredibly important to recognize everything that they gave up," said Natalie Macewan, a Boy Scouts of America Venturing president. "Because if it weren't for them and their sacrifices and being able to fight for our country and for us, we wouldn't be able to have those barbecues or be able to go to the beach or enjoy our summers or just live our daily lives."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorial daymilitaryboy scoutsvolunteerismveteranscemeteryamerican flaggirl scoutsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News