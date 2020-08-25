Society

Scuffle breaks out, unlawful assembly declared after protesters march to LAPD headquarters

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of protesters marched Monday night to LAPD headquarters over recent police shootings of Black men, including Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The group peacefully walked through light traffic and mostly empty streets before stopping in front of Los Angeles Police Department where a video projected onto the building played in front of the crowd.

Police officers could be seen walking out in front of the building as the protesters arrived around 10 p.m.
A scuffle broke out between protesters and police Monday night in front of LAPD headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles.


Some protesters were seen tearing down a barricade around 11 p.m. that police had set up earlier.

Around 11:30 p.m., police could be seen scuffling with several protesters as they moved the crowd away from the building.

Police said the gathering was an unlawful assembly.

No arrests or injuries were reported.
