Society

Secret to marriage? Couple matches outfits for nearly 70 years

SACRAMENTO, California -- A California couple has been together for nearly 70 years and they're still going strong.

They say their marriage is sustained by their love for music and matching outfits.

Every note and every outfit is harmonized.

"Well, my mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school. I picked them out, and we've matched ever since," wife Rosemary Klonts told KOVR.

Francis and Rosemary Klonts met while in junior high school in Auburn, Washington.

"I thought she was the cutest little thing when she came into our town. By the time we were seniors we started going together," Francis said.

At 19 years old, the couple tied the knot.

Now, both 87 years old, Francis knows the term "Happy wife, happy life" all too well - letting his bride pick out his outfits everyday.

"She just lays it out for me and I don't have to worry about a thing," Francis said.

While it's obvious that they're in-tune with each other vocally, when asked what the secret to a happy marriage is, the duet is very much in sync.

"Jesus first, others second and yourself last," the couple answered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniamarriagefashionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against DTLA middle school
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Video released in search for driver who injured teen in South LA
VIDEO: Utah authorities rescue Riverside sisters after alleged abduction
California requires suicide prevention hotline printed on student ID cards
Show More
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Long Beach children with disabilities get customized tricycles
Police: Man choked cat, force-fed it meth
Wildlife Waystation shutting down, exotic animals to be relocated
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
More TOP STORIES News