Los Angeles Marathon street closures and map

Several street closures will be in place for the Los Angeles Marathon as thousands are set to participate.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly 24,000 runners will hit the streets Sunday morning for the Los Angeles Marathon.

The 26. 2-mile course will take runners from Dodger Stadium, through downtown LA, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, before ending near the pier in Santa Monica.

The event is already sold out.

The race begins at 6:30 a.m., but street closures along the course start around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

See the complete list of roads closures with projected opening times on the main course, streets open for local access and freeway ramp closures.

