race in america

Senators seek highest civilian honor for Emmett Till and his mother

WASHINGTON -- Congress should give the nation's highest civilian honor posthumously to Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, a Republican and a Democratic senator said Wednesday.

Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., said the Congressional Gold Medal is long overdue for the Till family.

Till was a Black teenager lynched in Mississippi in 1955 by white men who were later acquitted despite eyewitness testimony tying them to the killing. He had been accused of whistling at a white woman.

Mamie Till-Mobley demanded an open-casket funeral for her son in Chicago. A photograph of Till's brutalized body galvanized the Civil Rights movement. She remained a Civil Rights activist in honor of her slain son for the rest of her life.

SEE ALSO: Emmett Till's legacy lives on 65 years after Chicago teen killed in Mississippi

"That legacy is still felt today and honoring it is more important than ever," Burr said in a statement announcing the bill introduction.

"While his lynching and the impunity that followed was unique in its horror, it revealed the persistent legacy of racialized terror and violence waged against Black Americans and reflected the stain of racism and bigotry that this nation continues to struggle with today," Booker said.

Till-Mobley created the Emmett Till Players, where teenagers traveled throughout the country presenting the speeches of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. She also was one of the founders of the Emmett Till Justice Campaign, which pushed for the re-investigation of Till's murder.

President George W. Bush signed the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes Act, which allows cold civil rights cases to be reopened, into law in 2008.

EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about seven terms commonly used when discussing racism and racial injustice like systemic racism, white privilege, institutional racism, microaggression and white fragility.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhistorysenateracismrace in americacongress
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Google Doodle honors Felicitas Mendez who fought school segregation in OC
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man fired
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti provides COVID-19 update - LIVE
Santa Ana construction crew finds human remains
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Sheriff: Investigators have leads in search for Compton deputies shooting suspect
Kanye goes on Twitter rant, shares video of urinating on Grammy Award
COVID-19 stealing some couples' dreams of being parents
OC reports first West Nile death of the year
Show More
OC schools cleared to reopen starting Tuesday
Lynwood city manager removed after comment on Compton shooting
Mount Wilson Observatory spared from Bobcat Fire for now
COVID: Maine wedding linked to deaths of 7 people
Firefighters battle 2 separate fires in LA
More TOP STORIES News