VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavy equipment and crews will take over the Sepulveda Basin as officials enter another cleanup phase of the area Monday.
The move comes as Los Angeles officials are trying to clear homeless encampments that could pose a fire danger.
Firefighters moved quickly to knock down flames from a fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Basin Sunday evening.
The fire is the latest of three recent fires in the popular recreation area, which also has several homeless encampments.
In late July, a brush fire swept through several homeless camps and burned 10 acres. Another fire broke out late October and charred at least 60 acres.
The L.A. City Council has passed an ordinance that allows police to order people in wildlife threat areas to leave.
On Monday, Councilmember Nury Martinez says the city will start phase three of its homeless encampment cleanups in the area near Lake Balboa. The cleanup is part of a public safety effort.
Officials said encampments have overrun the basin, creating a dangerous situation for inhabitants, a particular concern now that fire dangers remain high.
In two previous cleanups, about 400 tons of trash has been removed from the basin.
Several brush fires erupted across Southern California last week amid high winds and low humidity that made for dangerous fire weather conditions.
Sepulveda Basin cleanups continue as SoCal remains under threat of wildfires
