LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The stars of Sesame Street are leaving their quiet neighborhood for a road trip, and they're coming to Los Angeles!Big Bird, Elmo and the rest of the lovable crew are set to take part in a 10-city trip that includes L.A. to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary.It will include free park festivals, live performances and kid-friendly activities.They'll also film segments for the show with local kids and highlight people and places important to the community.The celebration comes to L.A. from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4.For details on the tour, visit www.sesamestreet.org/anniversary