Society

Several injured in shooting near massive house party in LA where many seen without masks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were injured in a shooting near a massive house party in Los Angeles on Monday where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to a reported shooting where three victims were found. Two victims are in critical condition. All three were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A fourth person suffered a wrist injury while fleeing the scene, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the mansion gates earlier but the huge party just kept on going.

The party was reported on Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.

AIR 7 found several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway.

There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.

The LAPD told ABC7 there was nothing they could do earlier because the partygoers weren't breaking any laws, and they're not enforcing health code violations.

Gov. Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslapdmansionparty
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD reaches reopening deal with teachers union
Deputies find thousands of cockfighting birds in Chatsworth
Former El Monte sweatshop slave recalls ordeal
Fire shuts down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood
IE family of 2 young Marines mourning after deadly training accident
Santa Clarita fire quickly spreads to 130 acres
LA clinic serving communities at high COVID-19 risk wins $100K grant
Show More
Could LA Rep. Karen Bass be Biden's VP pick?
Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening
Homeboy Industries receives humanitarian prize
Dr. Fauci discusses efforts to produce vaccine, stop spread of COVID-19
Apple Fire ignited by vehicle exhaust, CAL FIRE says
More TOP STORIES News