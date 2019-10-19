Society

Shaquille O'Neal helps find home for family of paralyzed boy in Atlanta

By ABC7.com staff
ATLANTA, Ga. (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles Laker Shaquille O'Neal once again showed his generosity by helping the family of a paralyzed Atlanta boy find a new home.

Isaiah Payton, 12, was paralyzed from the chest down when he was shot at a football game. O'Neal says Payton and his family were living in an apartment that was not accessible for people with disabilities, so the NBA great helped them move to a new home. The Basketball Hall of Famer also donated a year's rent and said he will help furnish the home.

Payton and another teen were shot in August after a football game between two high schools. Payton will require long-term care because of his injuries. The other teen was treated and released. Police do not believe either teen was the intended target of the shooter.

Payton's mother said she left her job to care for her son, which added financial stress to the family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycrimelos angeles lakersshootingdonations
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red flag warning to expand across parts of SoCal on Saturday
Newsom pardons 3 more immigrants facing deportation
Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run in North Hills
Ex-CSUN student athlete gets 8 years in prison for rape
1 man killed in North Hills shooting, police say
Asylum-seeking Mexicans are more prominent at US border
Bald eagle recovering after hit by car, left on side of CT road
Show More
Hillary Clinton says Russians are 'grooming' 2020 candidate for third-party run
Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map
2 men rescued after boat catches fire off Newport Beach coast
250 pounds of pot collected by LAPD after deadly shooting at luxury DTLA building
Law enforcement fighting release of sex offender in Joshua Tree
More TOP STORIES News