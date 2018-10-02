SOCIETY

Sherman Oaks residents protest and push LA to move forward with temporary homeless housing plan

EMBED </>More Videos

A protest for the homeless and a candlelight vigil for what they don't have was held in Sherman Oaks as dozens urged the city of L.A. to move forward with a homeless housing plan. (KABC)

By
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A protest for the homeless and a candlelight vigil for what they don't have was held in Sherman Oaks as dozens urged the city of L.A. to move forward with a homeless housing plan.

Protester Paul Dumont lives in Sylmar now, but for 20 years off and on he was homeless in Sherman Oaks.

"There's a lot of shame and guilt and remorse. Most people are not there by choice," he said.

He was out Tuesday night with his kids because just a few weeks ago homeowners in opposition of the temporary housing plan expressed their outrage.

"I really didn't like the message that was delivered there, and I didn't believe that that was really representative of how our community feels," Dumont said.

Sherman Oaks homeowner Jon Pelzer feels the same way.

"I didn't want those people representing me, and also because I do think that there was a lot of fear being stoked for all the wrong reasons," he said.

Councilman David Ryu proposed a permanent supportive housing and emergency temporary housing plan for two locations: one near Sepulveda and Dickens and the other near Sepulveda and Magnolia.

Homeowners who oppose the plan said there are already serious issues with transients in the area, and the new plan could bring more problems. But Pelzer said something must be done.

"I believe that housing is a right that we should all have, and once you take that position, which I do very strongly, you just work backwards to make that happen," he said.

All of the funds to make the plan happen are already in place after voters passed Prop H and Prop HHH. It's just a matter of figuring out where the shelters will be located.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelesshousingprotestSherman OaksLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth to baby day after 1-year anniversary
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Temple City: Home of the Camellias
Staff line hospital walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor
More Society
Top Stories
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, other celebs
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth to baby day after 1-year anniversary
Nooses in cells, medical neglect reported at Adelanto detention facility
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
Can cellphones help seniors stay sharp?
Chargers raise breast cancer awareness with visit to Hoag
Show More
New accusations surface over OC sheriff's dept improperly recording jail calls
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
Oceanside students create 'Deportation Time' board game
Father in coma after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Rialto
Smash-and-grab robbers hit Melrose stores
More News