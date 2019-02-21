Society

Shirtless 'Babe' Lincoln at LA Federal Courthouse sparks Twitter frenzy

Visitors can't get enough of topless statue of young Abraham Lincoln at the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- A statue at the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse is getting a lot of attention.

The chiseled bronze sculpture depicts a young, shirtless Abraham Lincoln, who appears to be tugging at his waistband. The "Young Lincoln" sculpture is from 1941, but a recent tweet is causing a social media frenzy.

Twitter users are adding their own titles, like "Honest Abs," "Babe-raham Lincoln," and "The Gettysburg Undress."
