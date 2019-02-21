Shirtless 'Babe' Lincoln at LA Federal Courthouse sparks Twitter frenzy

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- A statue at the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse is getting a lot of attention.The chiseled bronze sculpture depicts a young, shirtless Abraham Lincoln, who appears to be tugging at his waistband. The "Young Lincoln" sculpture is from 1941, but a recent tweet is causing a social media frenzy.Twitter users are adding their own titles, like "Honest Abs," "Babe-raham Lincoln," and "The Gettysburg Undress."