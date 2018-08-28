SOCIETY

Sierra Madre firefighters repair damaged fence, front yard for neighbor

Sierra Madre firefighters helped a neighbor out by repairing a damaged fence and yard. (Sierra Madre Fire Department - Instagram)

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters aren't just heroes - it appears they're also good neighbors.

A few months ago, the Sierra Madre Fire Department responded to a car crash that destroyed a white fence on a property.

After driving by the residence for weeks, firefighters decided to take matters into their own hands while the homeowner waited for the insurance claim.

The homeowner said he wanted to let his dog run around the front yard, but was afraid that with the damaged fence his pet could run away.

Over the weekend, the crew repaired the damaged to the fence and yard so the dog could play.
