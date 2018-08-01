The Silver Lake Trader Joe's that was the scene of a deadly police shooting will reopen Thursday morning.Assistant manager Melyda Corado died after being shot during the crossfire between police officers and a man who barricaded himself in the store last month.Trader Joe's released a statement that read "While we remain heartbroken over the tragic death of Melyda Corado and the trauma our Crew Members and customers have suffered, we recognize that moving forward is an important part of supporting the healing of this community."The store is expected to reopen at 8 a.m.