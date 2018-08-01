SOCIETY

Silver Lake Trader Joe's scheduled to reopen Thursday following fatal shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The store is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Silver Lake Trader Joe's that was the scene of a deadly police shooting will reopen Thursday morning.

Assistant manager Melyda Corado died after being shot during the crossfire between police officers and a man who barricaded himself in the store last month.

RELATED: Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager was killed by police gunfire amid standoff shootout

Trader Joe's released a statement that read "While we remain heartbroken over the tragic death of Melyda Corado and the trauma our Crew Members and customers have suffered, we recognize that moving forward is an important part of supporting the healing of this community."

The store is expected to reopen at 8 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytrader joe'swoman killedwoman shotofficer-involved shootingshootingLos Angeles CountySilver LakeLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
LA councilman proposes interim ban on electric scooters
Is that an angel in clouds?
More Society
Top Stories
Estranged husband, wife dead in Arcadia murder-suicide
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Van Nuys LAPD shooting: Lawsuit announced in innocent woman's killing
Montclair begins enforcement of banning cellphones while crossing streets
USC suspends CBS chief executive Les Moonves from board
Review: Software issues caused name omissions from LA County polling rosters
Simi Valley brush fire contained after burning 16 acres
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
Show More
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
Trump's 'sanctuary cities' order is illegal, US appeals court says
Couple married 78 years die 2 days apart
El Sereno fatal shooting sparks death investigation
Mar Vista residents call for action after homeless shooting
More News