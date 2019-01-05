CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Slain Police Cpl. Ronil Singh honored at funeral in Stanislaus County

EMBED </>More Videos

A public funeral was held for the 33-year-old in Modesto Saturday morning.

MODESTO, Calif. --
Funeral services were held in central California Saturday for Cpl. Ronil Singh, the police officer who authorities say was shot to death by a man in the country illegally.

Singh was killed Dec. 26 when he pulled over a suspected drunk driver.

Just hours earlier, the 33-year-old officer had been home celebrating Christmas with his wife, 5-month-old son and K-9 dog before starting his night shift.

An intense, dayslong manhunt led to the arrest of a man who authorities said was preparing to flee to Mexico. Gustavo Perez Arriaga, also 33, has been charged with murder and seven others arrested on suspicion of helping him evade authorities.

The case has rekindled a debate over California's sanctuary law that limits cooperation by local authorities with federal immigration authorities. President Donald Trump has cited Singh's killing to call for tougher border security amid a fight with congressional Democrats over funding for a border wall, which has forced a partial government shutdown.

Trump mentioned at a news conference Friday that he called Singh's family to offer his condolences.

Singh, who emigrated from his native Fiji to pursue a career in law enforcement, joined the 12-member Newman police force in 2011.

On Friday, his casket was draped in an American flag and driven about 25 miles in a procession from Modesto into a theater in the small town of Newman for a viewing. People lined up along the streets to honor the fallen officer.

He was remembered at a memorial service Saturday at a community church in Modesto. Singh's body will be taken on a procession to its final resting place at Lakewood Memorial Park in the nearby town of Hughson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingCorporal Ronil Singhfuneralshootingofficer killedModesto
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
Slain NorCal police corporal honored with procession
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
More Corporal Ronil Singh
SOCIETY
Paris protesters try to revive yellow vest movement
SoCal veteran teaches kids discipline in leadership academy
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
More Society
Top Stories
3 men killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Torrance bowling alley
Westlake District gas leak, explosion prompts evacuations
Paris protesters try to revive yellow vest movement
Car bursts into flames after brief chase ends in Carson crash
Man found dead following house fire in Sylmar, fire officials say
SoCal burn areas preparing for new storm
Oxnard artist Cola Boyy lands on the bill for Coachella festival 2019
Man in violent SoCal chase has deteriorating mental condition, family says
Show More
Mobile app may help patients recover from knee surgery
SoCal veteran teaches kids discipline in leadership academy
Chase suspect in custody after wild pursuit from IE to OC
Lakers Live event helps fans celebrate their favorite team
Maywood teacher caught on video punching student pleads not guilty
More News