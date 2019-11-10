Society

Small plane crashes during Texas gender reveal celebration

TURKEY, Texas (KABC) -- Yet another gender reveal went awry when it ended in plane crash in West Texas last month. The pilot's crop-duster stalled out after dumping hundreds of gallons of pink water during a couple's gender reveal celebration, according to a newly released report.

One passenger suffered minor injuries when the plane crashed Sept. 7 near the town of Turkey, about 260 miles northwest of Dallas. A National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday says the pilot dumped about 350 gallons of pink water from the aircraft, which then stalled and crashed.

Two people were on board the plane, even though it was only built for one, according to a Federal Aviation Administration inspector. The pilot said there were no failures or malfunctions with the plane before the crash.

Gender reveal parties for expecting parents have grown in popularity but mishaps can be deadly. Last month, an Iowa woman was killed when a homemade device that was meant to spray colorful powder into the air instead exploded like a pipe bomb.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
