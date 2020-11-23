Society

'I love the personal side:' Snoop Dogg among volunteers helping Rams, Chargers distributing Thanksgiving meals in Inglewood

"It's a blessing." Southern California residents were grateful to receive some help during a Thanksgiving meal distribution in Inglewood.
By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "It's not just me writing a check...I'm putting my foot on the pavement," said Snoop Dogg. The beloved music icon was one of the volunteers happy to help at SoFi Stadium on Monday, where 2,500 families received Thanksgiving turkeys and all the trimmings.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts enlisted the help of the rapper, along with the Rams, the Chargers and many others for the Thanksgiving meal distribution.

"I love the personal side," said Snoop Dogg. "To be up close and personal; for people to see me, touch me, take pictures with me, to be able to know I really care."

"With these resources I actually have food to put on my table," said Carolina Cruz.

"I'm 89 and it's a blessing. Heaven sent!" said Mildred Slaughter.

The turkeys were donated by Don Lee Farms, a bag of sides and additional items came from Pepsi, Frito-Lay, and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

MORE: Snoop Dogg talks history of medical racism with Inglewood mayor
Inglewood Mayor James Butts and the LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer talk with Snoop Dogg about the history of medical racism in Black and Brown communities.

