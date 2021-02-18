Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old in subzero temperatures

WEST BEND, Wis. -- A snowplow driver is being hailed as a hero after saving a 5-year-old boy who wandered away from home in subzero temperatures.
David Gehrke was out clearing roads at 4 a.m. in West Bend, Wisconsin last Friday when he found the child alone and cold without a jacket or shoes.
"I immediately took my jacket off and wrapped it around him and put him in the truck," Gehrke said.
"I called police dispatch. I got the heat blasting in the truck. I'll keep him warm until we get help on the way."
The boy was under the care of a babysitter, when he snuck out of the house.
No one is being charged in the incident.
The boy's mother says she has now bought an alarm and camera system.
