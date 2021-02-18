Society

Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old in subzero temperatures

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WEST BEND, Wis. -- A snowplow driver is being hailed as a hero after saving a 5-year-old boy who wandered away from home in subzero temperatures.

David Gehrke was out clearing roads at 4 a.m. in West Bend, Wisconsin last Friday when he found the child alone and cold without a jacket or shoes.

"I immediately took my jacket off and wrapped it around him and put him in the truck," Gehrke said.

"I called police dispatch. I got the heat blasting in the truck. I'll keep him warm until we get help on the way."

The boy was under the care of a babysitter, when he snuck out of the house.

No one is being charged in the incident.

The boy's mother says she has now bought an alarm and camera system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinmissing boygood samaritansnow plowfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom, lawmakers reach deal on $600 COVID relief payments
AP source: Sen. Cruz went to Mexico on vacation amid storm
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
Wind-driven mulch fire raging in Ontario
Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer
12 primates die at Texas animal sanctuary after weather causes power outage
Santa Ana vaccination site opens to address immunization racial inequity
Show More
Person found dead inside burning car near Malibu
Political expert says recall election would be '3-ring circus'
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
Power grid struggles in Texas similar to those in California
Motorcycle chase through LA County ends in Anaheim
More TOP STORIES News