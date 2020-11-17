Society

The popular Snow Valley Mountain Resort opens up, just in time for ski season

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- One day it feels like summer, the next day, it's the start of ski season at a popular resort.

This year, things are looking a little different at the Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs. Typically, skiing and snowboarding requires wearing a mask to stay warm, but during a pandemic it's to stay safe.

"We're asking anytime someone is on the mountain to have a mask, and in particular in the lift lines, or base lodge areas outside on the deck, ticket windows," says Kevin Somes, General Manager of the resort.

Somes is also asking visitors that only people who arrived in the same vehicle, ride together on the ski lift.

"So for example, a family can ride on the same carrier on the chair lift, otherwise we're asking people to ride by themselves, or on our six-seat lift we do have natural social distance, because seat position one and six are more than six feet away from each other," says Somes.

Ester Brym, a visitor at the resort, says she was disappointed when the ski season was stopped last year due to the pandemic.

"I feel very comfortable. I personally do not think you need a mask skiing down the hill. I don't understand why they closed the slopes last year, being outside is the best thing, but you know I take caution over closing it altogether, so I'll follow whatever rules they tell me, as long as they stay open," says Ester.

For more information on Snow Valley's reopening for ski season, watch the video above.
