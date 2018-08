Here's a list of July 4th events around Southern California, organized by county. From our ABC7 family to yours, Happy Fourth of July!- Almansor Park800 Almansor St.Family activities begin at 3 p.m; fireworks start at 9 p.m.Parade, dinner and fireworks at the casino4th of July Parade on Crescent Ave in Avalon begins at 1 p.mBuffet dinner and concert with USC Marching Band begins at 6:15 p.m. (Tickets are $59 for adults, $29 for children)Firework Display 9 p.mMardi Gras Party at El Galleon Restaurant featuring karaoke from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m- Starlight Bowl1249 Lockheed View DriveGates open at 5:30 p.m.; live entertainment and fireworks- Calabasas High School Football Field22855 W. Mulholland HighwayGates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Advanced tickets required; $10 per person- Cerritos Civic Center18125 Bloomfield Avenue45th Annual Let Freedom Ring Celebration runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Fireworks show at 9 p.m.- Memorial Park840 N. Indian Hills Blvd.Claremont, California 91711Freedom 5000 Run/Walk 7:30 a.m - 10 a.m4th of July Festival 10 a.m - 2 p.mParade at 3 p.m- West Los Angeles CollegeFood trucks, carnival games, and live musicGates open at 4 p.mDiamond Bar High School Fireworks5 p.m - 9:30 p.m21400 Pathfinder RoadDiamond Bar, California 91765- Grand Park Block PartyDoors open at 3 p.m.Fireworks at 9 p.m.200 N Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012Rowley Park - 13220 S. Van Ness AvenueFireworks and food trucksFood trucks open at 5 p.m; fireworks begin after dusk- Hollywood BowlJuly 4th Fireworks Spectacular: Daily, July 2 - July 4Performance by the Go-Go's and fireworks2301 N. Highland Avenue5050 N. Irwindale Ave.Celebration starts at noon; Fireworks display at 9 p.m.- Crescenta Valley High School4343 La Crescenta Avenue (main entrance off Prospect Avenue)Gates open at 4 p.m (close at 8:30 p.m); fireworks at 9 p.m.Pre-sale tickets are $7, $10 at the gate; kids 7 and under free4th of July Fireworks ExtravaganzaGates open at 4 p.m.Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division at 7 p.mFree firework show at 9:30 p.mAntelope Valley Fairgrounds2551 West Avenue HThe Queen Mary1126 Queens HighwayGames, entertainment, fireworks, arts & craftsPre-sale tickets are $44.00 per adult (ages 12+); $24 per child (ages 4-11)Tickets at the door are $39 per adult (ages 4-11)Fireworks launch at 9 p.mView the show from either Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way) or Fisherman's Village (13755 Fiji Way)- Parade, concert and fireworksParade and skydivers starts at 2 p.m.Food/Concert gates open at 4 p.m; main stage concert at 6 p.mFireworks at 9 p.m- Rose Bowl Americafest1001 Rose Bowl DriveFestival begins at 2 p.m.; fireworks p.m.Tickets start at $15- Fairplex1101 W. McKinley AvenueGates open 5 p.m.Motocross and monster truck show begins 8 p.m.Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.General admission starts at $18.50- Shepherd Church19700 Rinaldi StreetLive entertainment, food vendors and fireworksDoors open at 4:30 p.mParade beginning at 10 a.m. (Valley Boulevard and Muscatel Avenue)Carnival and food vendors; fireworks at dusk4th of July Parade in Old Town NewhallParade starts at 9 a.m.- Westfield Valencia Town CenterFireworks at 9:20 p.m.26101 Magic Mountain Parkway5-day Independence Day celebrationFireworks all five nights, festive foods, and more- 4th of July ParadeMain StreetEvents 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.- New Temple Park4900 Southern AvenueCelebration begins at 1 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.- South Gate Park4900 Southern AvenueFireworks display at 9 p.m.- Verdugo Hills High School10625 Plain ViewLive music, games and foodGates open at 5 p.m. (close at 8:30 p.m.); fireworks shortly after 9 p.mSuzanne Park625 Suzanne RoadLive entertainment, pooch parade, food trucks and fireworks.Fireworks start at approximately 9 p.m.Councilman Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.For more information visit www.valleycultural.org/concerts-programs/july-4th-extravaganza/ Grand ParkAVCA July 4th Celebration & FireworksAliso Creek Road and Pacific Park Drive6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Canyon High School & Peralta ParkFirecracker 5K/10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. at Canyon High trackPancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at Canyon HighYankee Doodle Dog Show at 9 a.m. at Canyon High4th of July Parade at 1 p.m. at Canyon HighFood booths & entertainment from 3 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. at Peralta Park; fireworks at 9 p.m.Disneyland Resort24650 Dana Point Harbor DriveFireworks Extravaganza at 9 p.m25300 Dana Point Harbor DrivePark hours are 6 AM to 10 PM; Fireworks start at 8:45 PM.4th of July BBQ buffet and fireworks25135 Park Lantern5 p.m. - 8:30 p.mPrice: $89 for adults, $40 for kids 6-12Dinner and fireworks display cruisesPrice starts at $29Fullerton Union High School Softball Field201 E Chapman Avenue5 p.m. - 9 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Pier Plaza at Huntington Beach PierParade at 10 a.m.Fireworks at Huntington Beach Pier at 9 p.m.Irvine High School stadium4321 Walnut AvenuePyro Musical sky concert & Fireworks extravaganzaGates open at 3 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.La Habra High School football stadium4th of July Spectacular801 W. Highlander AvenueGates open at 5:00 p.m; fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.Food, music, carnival games and moreCommunity Center & Sports Complex25555 Alicia Parkway4 p.m - 9:30 p.m; fireworks at 9:10 p.mCrown Valley Community Park29751 Crown Valley Parkway9 a.m -12 p.m Adult Lap, 12 p.m -5 p.m Rec SwimFestivities 6 p.m - 8 p.m; fireworks at 9 p.mEl Toro High School25255 Toledo WayKiwanis Pancake Breakfast 7 a.m - 10 a.m; $6 per personPSTO CHARGERS 5K Run/Walk 7:30 a.mParade at 10 a.m; starts at the corner of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive and ends on Serrano at Ridge Route.Joint Forces Training Base11200 Lexington DriveGates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Olympiad RoadBetween Marguerite Parkway and Melinda RoadNoon - 9 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Old Glory Boat Parade Event - Newport Harbor7 a.m. - 9 p.m; fireworks follow4th of July parade and fireworks cruises through Newport Bay1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Tickets start at $45Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina1131 Back Bay DriveGates open at 8 a.m; fireworks at 9 p.m.$50 per carIndependence Day Fireworks 9 p.m7 Pier622 Avenida Del MarCentennial Park3000 W. Edinger Avenue4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Tustin High School football field1171 El Camino Real6 p.m - 9:300 p.mYorba Linda Middle School4777 Casa Loma AvenueFestivities kick off at 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm; fireworks at 9 p.mStewart Park653 East 9th StreetCelebration from noon to 9 p.m; fireworks to followSantana Park598 Santana WayMain street parade begins at 9 a.mCelebrations 4 p.m- 8:30 p.m; fireworks to followPalm Desert Civic Center Park43900 San Pablo AveEvening kicks off at 7:15 p.m; fireworks at 9 p.mPalm Springs Stadium1901 E. Baristo RoadFireworks to follow the baseball gameEvergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery14th and Pine Street5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.General Admission: $5Pre-sale tickets available onlineValley Wide Regional Park901 Esplanade AvenueFireworks start at 9 p.m.4th of July Parade will start at Old Town Temecula at 10 a.mEntertainment from 2 p.m - 9 p.m at Ronald Reagan Sports Park; fireworks to followFireworks over Big Bear LakeFireworks start at 8:45 p.mFontana High School9453 Citrus Avenue6 p.m - 9:30 p.mDaytime activities at Sylvan ParkFestivities start at 9 a.m.; parade starts at 10:30 a.m.Fireworks celebration at University of RedlandsGates open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.Baseball game and fireworks July 4Watch the game then stay for fireworksGame starts at 7:05 p.m., followed by 4th of July fireworks displayTickets between $5-$15280 South E Street56525 Little League DriveGates open at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Camarillo High School stadium4660 Mission Oaks BoulevardGates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Sespe Creek Car Show and Fireworks300 Block Central AvenueCar show from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Fireworks launched from Fillmore High School at 9:15 p.m.Nordhoff High School stadiumConcert and fireworks1401 Maricopa HighwayGates open at 5:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.Channel Islands HarborRonald Reagan Presidential Library40 Presidential DriveFamily fun and food10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Rancho Santa Susana Community Park5005 E Los Angeles AveSimi Valley, CA 93063.The Oaks Mall350 W. Hillcrest Drive47th Annual Westlake Village 4th of July Parade, Fairytales in the Park, fireworks and more!