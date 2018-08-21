SOCIETY

4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch

Here's a list of July 4th events around Southern California, organized by county. From our ABC7 family to yours, Happy Fourth of July! (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
Here's a list of July 4th events around Southern California, organized by county. From our ABC7 family to yours, Happy Fourth of July!

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Alhambra- Almansor Park
800 Almansor St.
Family activities begin at 3 p.m; fireworks start at 9 p.m.
www.cityofalhambra.org

Avalon/Catalina
Parade, dinner and fireworks at the casino
4th of July Parade on Crescent Ave in Avalon begins at 1 p.m
Buffet dinner and concert with USC Marching Band begins at 6:15 p.m. (Tickets are $59 for adults, $29 for children)
Firework Display 9 p.m
Mardi Gras Party at El Galleon Restaurant featuring karaoke from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m
https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/July4

Burbank- Starlight Bowl
1249 Lockheed View Drive
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; live entertainment and fireworks
http://www.starlightbowl.com/4th-of-july-celebration/

Calabasas- Calabasas High School Football Field
22855 W. Mulholland Highway
Gates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Advanced tickets required; $10 per person
www.cityofcalabasas.com

Cerritos - Cerritos Civic Center
18125 Bloomfield Avenue
45th Annual Let Freedom Ring Celebration runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Fireworks show at 9 p.m.
www.cerritos.us/

Claremont - Memorial Park
840 N. Indian Hills Blvd.
Claremont, California 91711
Freedom 5000 Run/Walk 7:30 a.m - 10 a.m
4th of July Festival 10 a.m - 2 p.m
Parade at 3 p.m
http://www.ci.claremont.ca.us

Culver City- West Los Angeles College
Food trucks, carnival games, and live music
Gates open at 4 p.m
http://culvercityfireworksshow.com/

Diamond Bar
Diamond Bar High School Fireworks
5 p.m - 9:30 p.m
21400 Pathfinder Road
Diamond Bar, California 91765
https://www.diamondbarca.gov/764/4th-of-July-Blast

Downtown Los Angeles - Grand Park Block Party
Doors open at 3 p.m.
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
200 N Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
https://july4.grandparkla.org/

Gardena
Rowley Park - 13220 S. Van Ness Avenue
Fireworks and food trucks
Food trucks open at 5 p.m; fireworks begin after dusk
https://www.facebook.com/events/1713226895379436/

Hollywood - Hollywood Bowl
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular: Daily, July 2 - July 4
Performance by the Go-Go's and fireworks
2301 N. Highland Avenue
http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/

Irwindale
5050 N. Irwindale Ave.
Celebration starts at noon; Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
http://www.ci.irwindale.ca.us

La Crescenta - Crescenta Valley High School
4343 La Crescenta Avenue (main entrance off Prospect Avenue)
Gates open at 4 p.m (close at 8:30 p.m); fireworks at 9 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are $7, $10 at the gate; kids 7 and under free
www.cvfireworks.com/

Lancaster
4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza
Gates open at 4 p.m.
Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division at 7 p.m
Free firework show at 9:30 p.m
Antelope Valley Fairgrounds
2551 West Avenue H
https://www.avfair.com/event/4th-of-july-professional-bull-riders-pbr-touring-pro-division/

Long Beach
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Games, entertainment, fireworks, arts & crafts
Pre-sale tickets are $44.00 per adult (ages 12+); $24 per child (ages 4-11)
Tickets at the door are $39 per adult (ages 4-11)
http://www.queenmary.com/events/july-fourth/

Marina Del Rey
Fireworks launch at 9 p.m
View the show from either Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way) or Fisherman's Village (13755 Fiji Way)
http://www.visitmarinadelrey.com/events/july-4-marina-del-rey/

Pacific Palisades - Parade, concert and fireworks
Parade and skydivers starts at 2 p.m.
Food/Concert gates open at 4 p.m; main stage concert at 6 p.m
Fireworks at 9 p.m
http://www.palisadesparade.org/

Pasadena - Rose Bowl Americafest
1001 Rose Bowl Drive
Festival begins at 2 p.m.; fireworks p.m.
Tickets start at $15
www.rosebowlstadium.com/events/detail/america-fest

Pomona - Fairplex
1101 W. McKinley Avenue
Gates open 5 p.m.
Motocross and monster truck show begins 8 p.m.
Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.
General admission starts at $18.50
http://www.fairplex.com/events/viewevent?id=91d78827-1cc0-6ff9-9755-ff000057040b

Porter Ranch- Shepherd Church
19700 Rinaldi Street
Live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks
Doors open at 4:30 p.m
http://shepherdchurch.com/4th

Rosemead
Parade beginning at 10 a.m. (Valley Boulevard and Muscatel Avenue)
Carnival and food vendors; fireworks at dusk
http://www.cityofrosemead.org/news/what_s_new/4th_of_july_celebration

Santa Clarita/Newhall
4th of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
Parade starts at 9 a.m.
http://scvtv.com/category/parade/

Santa Clarita/Valenica - Westfield Valencia Town Center
Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
santaclaritaguide.com

Six Flags Magic Mountain
26101 Magic Mountain Parkway
5-day Independence Day celebration
Fireworks all five nights, festive foods, and more
https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/special-events/july-4th

Santa Monica- 4th of July Parade
Main Street
Events 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
www.santamonica.com/fourth-of-july-in-santa-monica/

South El Monte- New Temple Park
4900 Southern Avenue
Celebration begins at 1 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.ci.south-el-monte.ca.us

South Gate- South Gate Park
4900 Southern Avenue
Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
www.cityofsouthgate.org

Sunland-Tujunga- Verdugo Hills High School
10625 Plain View
Live music, games and food
Gates open at 5 p.m. (close at 8:30 p.m.); fireworks shortly after 9 p.m
sunlandtujungafireworks.com/

Walnut
Suzanne Park
625 Suzanne Road
Live entertainment, pooch parade, food trucks and fireworks.
Fireworks start at approximately 9 p.m.
http://www.cityofwalnut.org/for-residents/city-events/city-special-events-summer

Woodland Hills
Councilman Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
For more information visit www.valleycultural.org/concerts-programs/july-4th-extravaganza/

ORANGE COUNTY

Aliso Viejo
Grand Park
AVCA July 4th Celebration & Fireworks
Aliso Creek Road and Pacific Park Drive
6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
www.avca.net

Anaheim Hills
Canyon High School & Peralta Park
Firecracker 5K/10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. at Canyon High track
Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at Canyon High
Yankee Doodle Dog Show at 9 a.m. at Canyon High
4th of July Parade at 1 p.m. at Canyon High
Food booths & entertainment from 3 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. at Peralta Park; fireworks at 9 p.m.
http://www.anaheimhillscommunitycouncil.org/

Anaheim
Disneyland Resort
disneyland.disney.go.com/entertainment/disneyland/fireworks/

Dana Point
24650 Dana Point Harbor Drive
Fireworks Extravaganza at 9 p.m
www.danapoint.org

Doheny State Beach
25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive
Park hours are 6 AM to 10 PM; Fireworks start at 8:45 PM.
www.dohenystatebeach.org

Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa
4th of July BBQ buffet and fireworks
25135 Park Lantern
5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m
Price: $89 for adults, $40 for kids 6-12
www.lagunacliffs.com/vue

4th of July Cruises from Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching
Dinner and fireworks display cruises
Price starts at $29
https://danawharf.com/

Fullerton
Fullerton Union High School Softball Field
201 E Chapman Avenue
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.cityoffullerton.com/resident/community_events/4th_of_july.asp

Huntington Beach
Pier Plaza at Huntington Beach Pier
Parade at 10 a.m.
Fireworks at Huntington Beach Pier at 9 p.m.
www.hb4thofjuly.org/about-us.html

Irvine
Irvine High School stadium
4321 Walnut Avenue
Pyro Musical sky concert & Fireworks extravaganza
Gates open at 3 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
https://irvinepa.org/events/

La Habra
La Habra High School football stadium
4th of July Spectacular
801 W. Highlander Avenue
Gates open at 5:00 p.m; fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
www.lahabracity.com

Laguna Hills
Food, music, carnival games and more
Community Center & Sports Complex
25555 Alicia Parkway
4 p.m - 9:30 p.m; fireworks at 9:10 p.m
www.ci.laguna-hills.ca.us/calendar.aspx?eid=174

Laguna Niguel
Crown Valley Community Park
29751 Crown Valley Parkway
9 a.m -12 p.m Adult Lap, 12 p.m -5 p.m Rec Swim
Festivities 6 p.m - 8 p.m; fireworks at 9 p.m
http://www.cityoflagunaniguel.org

Lake Forest
El Toro High School
25255 Toledo Way
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast 7 a.m - 10 a.m; $6 per person
PSTO CHARGERS 5K Run/Walk 7:30 a.m
Parade at 10 a.m; starts at the corner of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive and ends on Serrano at Ridge Route.
http://lakeforestparade.com/

Los Alamitos
Joint Forces Training Base
11200 Lexington Drive
Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
cityoflosalamitos.org

Mission Viejo
Olympiad Road
Between Marguerite Parkway and Melinda Road
Noon - 9 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
cityofmissionviejo.org/

Newport Beach
Old Glory Boat Parade Event - Newport Harbor
7 a.m. - 9 p.m; fireworks follow
http://www.alyc.com/event-1774279

4th of July parade and fireworks cruises through Newport Bay
1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $45
www.cruisenewportbeach.com/4thofjuly.html

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina
1131 Back Bay Drive
Gates open at 8 a.m; fireworks at 9 p.m.
$50 per car
www.newportdunes.com/event/4th-july-newport-beach/

San Clemente
Independence Day Fireworks 9 p.m

7 Pier
622 Avenida Del Mar
san-clemente.org

Santa Ana
Centennial Park
3000 W. Edinger Avenue
4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.ci.santa-ana.ca.us

Tustin
Tustin High School football field
1171 El Camino Real
6 p.m - 9:300 p.m
http://www.tustinca.org/default.asp

Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda Middle School
4777 Casa Loma Avenue
Festivities kick off at 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm; fireworks at 9 p.m
http://www.ci.yorba-linda.ca.us/

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Beaumont
Stewart Park
653 East 9th Street
Celebration from noon to 9 p.m; fireworks to follow
www.ci.beaumont.ca.us/

Corona
Santana Park
598 Santana Way
Main street parade begins at 9 a.m
Celebrations 4 p.m- 8:30 p.m; fireworks to follow
https://www.coronaca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2740/528 /

Palm Desert
Palm Desert Civic Center Park
43900 San Pablo Ave
Evening kicks off at 7:15 p.m; fireworks at 9 p.m
http://www.palm-desert.org

Palm Springs
Palm Springs Stadium
1901 E. Baristo Road
Fireworks to follow the baseball game
www.visitpalmsprings.com

Riverside
Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery
14th and Pine Street
5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
General Admission: $5
Pre-sale tickets available online
http://evergreen-cemetery.info/event/front-row-fireworks/

San Jacinto
Valley Wide Regional Park
901 Esplanade Avenue
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
https://www.gorecreation.org/

Temecula
4th of July Parade will start at Old Town Temecula at 10 a.m
Entertainment from 2 p.m - 9 p.m at Ronald Reagan Sports Park; fireworks to follow
temeculaca.gov/1087/4th-of-July-Extravaganza

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

Big Bear
Fireworks over Big Bear Lake
Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m
http://www.bigbear.com

Fontana
Fontana High School
9453 Citrus Avenue
6 p.m - 9:30 p.m
www.fontana.org

Redlands
Daytime activities at Sylvan Park
Festivities start at 9 a.m.; parade starts at 10:30 a.m.
Fireworks celebration at University of Redlands
Gates open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.redlands-events.com/July4.htm

San Bernardino
Baseball game and fireworks July 4
Watch the game then stay for fireworks
Game starts at 7:05 p.m., followed by 4th of July fireworks display
Tickets between $5-$15
280 South E Street
http://www.milb.com/index.jsp

Yucca Valley
56525 Little League Drive
Gates open at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.yucca-valley.org/departments/sp_events.html

VENTURA COUNTY

Camarillo
Camarillo High School stadium
4660 Mission Oaks Boulevard
Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
http://www.ci.camarillo.ca.us/

Fillmore
Sespe Creek Car Show and Fireworks
300 Block Central Avenue
Car show from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Fireworks launched from Fillmore High School at 9:15 p.m.
www.conejovalleyguide.com/welcome/4th-of-july-fireworks-parades-and-other-events-around-ventur.html

Ojai
Nordhoff High School stadium
Concert and fireworks
1401 Maricopa Highway
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
www.4thofjulyinojai.com/

Oxnard
Channel Islands Harbor
channelislandsharbor.org/thingstodo/events/2017/FourthofJulyFireworksbytheSea17.htm

Simi Valley
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
40 Presidential Drive
Family fun and food
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
www.conejovalleyguide.com

Rancho Santa Susana Community Park
5005 E Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063.
https://www.conejovalleyguide.com

Thousand Oaks
The Oaks Mall
350 W. Hillcrest Drive
http://www.shoptheoaksmall.com/Events/Details/448464

Westlake Village
47th Annual Westlake Village 4th of July Parade, Fairytales in the Park, fireworks and more!
wlv.org/index.aspx?NID=366
