SoCal beaches brace for large Memorial Day crowds as authorities ramp up patrols

Huntington Beach is trying to make it easier for visitors who use wheelchairs to access the sand by installing a special mat that leads all the way to the water's edge.

Beaches across Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to be packed for Memorial Day weekend, with an increased police presence likely in many coastal areas to help with crowd control and enforce COVID-related rules.Despite the marine layer in Santa Monica, some people were already staking out their spot on the beach Sunday morning.Memorial Day weekend typically signals the start of summer, drawing large crowds to coastal areas -- but with eased restrictions after over a year, many are looking to break free from coronavirus confinement.Santa Monica saw an influx of people who were sprawled out on the beach and in the water -- a stark contrast to this time last year when beaches in Los Angeles County were only open to active recreation.With COVID-19 cases down and vaccines widely available, people are expected to make the most of the three-day weekend.Beachgoers can expect to see increased patrols with additional officers ensuring people are enjoying the holiday safely.A beach team from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department -- which typically helps with summer enforcement -- started weekend patrols on May 1 to manage a surge in crowds as COVID restrictions lifted.Deputies are on the watch for beachgoers with alcohol, which is illegal on county beaches, hoping to reduce drunk driving on Pacific Coast Highway and winding canyon roads in Malibu.Navigating PCH and its limited traffic crossings, jam-packed street parking and packs of cyclists can be dangerous even for sober drivers, officials warned, noting that accidents are common and sometimes fatal. More pedestrians dashing across traffic lanes and cyclists taking to the skinny road shoulders will heighten risks this weekend.When traffic eases on the busy, scenic thoroughfare, motorists are advised to watch speed limits. The California Highway Patrol will continue its Street Racing Task Force and will also have two CHP units assisting with traffic control on PCH.The city has requested additional sheriff's deputies and volunteers for patrols over the holiday weekend. Officials are also coordinating with the county's Department of Beaches and Harbors, California State Parks, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority and the CHP in preparation for holiday and summer crowds.Beaches and Harbors increased staffing starting in mid-May to assist with parking, maintenance and trash, and the MRCA plans to double patrols in its parks from Memorial Day to Labor Day. State Parks will have seven-day coverage and will also be monitoring and addressing litter.Residents can request assistance from CHP with street racing by calling 323-259-3200 and may report drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1. Emergency and traffic alerts are available at www.MalibuCity.org/News.