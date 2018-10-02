The Cowboy Country Bar in Long Beach never gets quiet - but on Monday night it did as patrons mourned 58 lives cut short to mark the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting."Some days I feel I can't function. But I know that I have to go on and keep moving," survivor Michelle Goble said.Many places in Southern California held fundraisers and events to mark the tragedy. Donations from the Cowboy Country Bar party will go to survivors."All year long, we've been trying to get people help. We've been trying to make sure people are OK. So tonight it's us just checking in again," Ken Littleton said.At Rockwell's Bakery in Villa Park, another fundraising event was held. A portion of the tab will help those still in recovery."As the months and then years go on, they don't realize that they still have hardships. Like some people can't work because of one injury and they're not able to support their family like they were," Megan Wheeler said.It wasn't an easy day for many people, but together the Route 91 Harvest Festival family is moving forward."We don't even know each other and we've come together to support each other," Goble said.