SoCal friends book cottage in Windsor to watch royal wedding

Two Southern California natives have made the trip to England to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.Gina Noland of Indian Wells and Adrienne Biehl of Los Alamitos rented a cottage in Windsor the minute they found out the location and date of the royal wedding."They're breaking molds and she's a spectacular individual, and I think she's going to do a lot of really great things for a lot of great causes," Biehl said of the couple.The two said they watched Princess Diana and Prince Charles get married, as well as the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton from home.For this royal wedding, they say they're not focused on the headlines surrounding the event and are instead celebrating the occasion.