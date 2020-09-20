SoCal holds vigils in honor of legendary Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Outside the federal courthouse on First Street in downtown L.A., a grouped gathered to remember a legacy lost: A woman devoted to law and justice. Candles and flowers were left to honor the legal pioneer and trailblazer.
"I feel like we have lost one of the most important voices in civil rights in our country. She stood up for many of us when there were people who were not doing that. We are going to feel that loss for many years to come," said Los Feliz resident Laura Nix.
A copy of Ginsberg's famous Shelby dissent about voter discrimination in the South was placed in her honor.
Those who gathered said the "Notorious R.B.G." was a voice for liberty who fought for equal rights until the very end. As they mourned her passing, they also know they must continue the fight.
"We need to honor her legacy, we need to honor her life, we need to honor her contributions. And we need to get really engaged in the conversation," said Mid-City resident Shaleece Haas.
In Santa Ana, a candlelight vigil was held at the federal courthouse. Organizers wore red handmaid robes as a symbolic gesture.
Many who turned out said they fear what could happen with the next nominee, and the possible dismantling of Ginsberg's legacy. They vowed to continue the fight for gender equality.
"By being together, recommitting ourselves to continuing to fight that she was fighting to the very last," Lulu Hammad said.
President Donald Trump on Saturday promised to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.
Taking the stage at a North Carolina rally to chants of "Fill that seat," the president said he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections. And, after conducting what he joked was a "very scientific poll" of the Fayetteville crowd as to whether supporters wanted a man or a woman, he declared the choice would be "a very talented, very brilliant woman."
He added that he did not yet know whom he would choose.
A candlelight vigil is planned at Triangle Park in Huntington Beach at sundown Sunday.
