LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Landmarks across the Los Angeles area were glowing gold Saturday night in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold.
From L.A. City Hall to the pylons at Los Angeles International Airport and the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier, some of the most recognizable places in Southern California lit up.
The acclaimed writer died last week at the age of 57 from pancreatic cancer.
Every day we’re a City of Angels. But tonight we’re a City of Gold, as we remember Jonathan Gold. #LAGold pic.twitter.com/liBoEu8urL— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 29, 2018
Gold's reviews first appeared in LA Weekly and later in the LA Times and Gourmet.
Today, #LAX is proud to join the @MayorOfLA as buildings throughout LA, including City Hall, are lit in gold on what would have been @latimes Food Critic Jonathan Gold’s 58th birthday. Our pylons will flow gold in his honor. #JonathanGold pic.twitter.com/kraJLQEc3n— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 29, 2018
He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize a decade ago while at LA Weekly.
Celebrating #JonathanGold #LAGold pic.twitter.com/na3fatYxyY— The Broad (@TheBroad) July 29, 2018