Jonathan Gold: SoCal lights up gold to remember beloved food critic

Landmarks across the Los Angeles area were glowing gold Saturday night in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Landmarks across the Los Angeles area were glowing gold Saturday night in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold.

From L.A. City Hall to the pylons at Los Angeles International Airport and the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier, some of the most recognizable places in Southern California lit up.

The acclaimed writer died last week at the age of 57 from pancreatic cancer.



Gold's reviews first appeared in LA Weekly and later in the LA Times and Gourmet.



He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize a decade ago while at LA Weekly.
