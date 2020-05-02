Southern California man recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A month ago, David March of La Habra entered the hospital with coronavirus. He was still in the hospital Friday night."It was a real close call for my brother. He escaped death many times," said David's brother Bobby."I feel wonderful as far as considering April 1st I was on life support for about 3 weeks," said David March.David, a National Hall of Fame bowler who loves to fish and ride his Harley Davidson, fell ill in late March."It was pretty scary because he tested positive, and then I did, and my father did," said David's wife Ronna.But David had it the worst. He was admitted to the hospital April 1. The next day, he was put on a ventilator in an induced coma where he would remain for 17 days."He's had kidney failure, he had a small stroke," said Bobby."I don't remember four weeks out of my life," said David.But finally some good news."They just told me right now that yesterday's test came back negative and I'm like yes, thank God!"And David is now on the road to recovery, though it's going to be a long way back.After they took him off the ventilator on April 9, he started coming around. He was able to slowly start talking again and move his fingersDavid needs dialysis three times and week and physical therapy five times a week, and his family still has to talk to him over the phone but they do get to talk to him."Our whole family is so excited to be able to talk to him on the phone each day and hear his voice."