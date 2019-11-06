SoCal mom who dropped everything to care for paralyzed daughter nominated for ABC7's 'Pay it Forward' contest

Vanessa Ferree's 28-year-old daughter Casie tragically passed away in September."She was the most bravest, courageous, sweet angel," Ferree said.Casie battled to stay alive after suffering a horrible car accident due to a drunk driver. The accident left her paralyzed.Vanessa put everything on hold, dedicating herself to give her daughter around-the-clock care, until she passed away."Where we are sitting here right now, was a hospital bed and Casie was pretty much just living in this hospital bed with Vanessa taking care of her," described Anna Guilford, a close family friend.Guilford was so touched by Ferree's dedication, she wanted to pay it forward."I nominated Vanessa because she literally put her life on hold for her daughter Casie," Guilford said."I just blown out of the water that anybody even thought...I didn't even think anybody could have thought that of me," Ferree said.With all the tragedy she's endured, having the support of a friend like Guilford brings a little light into her life.Ferree says the world was robbed of her daughter's smile and loving energy - but keeps memories of her all around."I really wish y'all could have met her," she said.Ferree is one of three "Pay It Forward" finalists announced this week leading up to Friday's big reveal. That's when the grand prize winner of $10,000 from Mathis Brothers will be announced.