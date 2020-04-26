Society

Coronavirus: SoCal restaurant pivots operations to stay afloat, introduces new community initiative

The Power of 10 launched last month in Washington, D.C. Sushi Kiyosuzu is the first Los Angeles-area business to take part.
By
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Neighborhood restaurants are the anchors of every great community, but they are suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arcadia's Sushi Kiyosuzu is pivoting its operations to stay afloat, introducing a new community initiative called "The Power of 10."

"It's the concept that $10,000 can help a restaurant prepare 1,000 meals to then donate to those who need them," said David Wang, Los Angeles director of The Power of 10.

The food is going to healthcare workers and others in need, such as the Foothill Unity Center in Pasadena. The initiative pays the restaurant through donations.

"They're able to pay for rent and employees, and that's especially important in this time period when a lot of employees are getting furloughed," said Mirai Nagasu, whose parents own the restaurant.

Nagasu is an Olympic figure skater and former ABC7 intern. She says she learned about the "Power of 10" through a friend of a friend and encouraged her parents to try it after learning how desperate business had become.

"They were worried. That's something they kept from me," said Nagasu.

Nagasu spent her childhood in the restaurant and has recruited friends to help deliver meals.

The Power of 10 launched last month in Washington, D.C. The Nagasu's restaurant is the first Los Angeles-area business to take part.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarcadialos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicsushirestaurantcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
Thousands pack OC beaches for second-straight day as heat wave continues
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
NFL Draft: Rams optimistic after adding 4 key players
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
LAPD Chief praises Angelenos for avoiding beaches amid heat wave
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 895
Show More
What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon
Driver wearing N95 mask passed out, crashed, police say
Heat wave draws thousands to Orange County beaches
Newsom finds new friend in Washington: Trump
Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan
More TOP STORIES News