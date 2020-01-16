Society

Virgin Trains USA puts SoCal-to-Las Vegas high-speed rail project on hold, for now

A privately funded high-speed rail project from Victorville to Las Vegas isn't going anywhere for now.

Officials want to make sure the federal government is totally on board before moving forward.

Virgin Trains USA still says its tracks are about three years away from being operational -- which is considerably faster than California's voter-approved and publicly financed high-speed rail system.

And it's thanks -- in part -- to private investors.

"I believe that they will get the sign-off, final report from the federal government," said California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, "but it's just not here today, so we're hoping that it will be here by the next board meeting on Feb. 12."

Mass-transit advocates and housing proponents say the private company's train would be good for the economy, adding thousands of jobs and multi-family housing units between Victorville and Apple Valley while taking millions of cars off the road.
