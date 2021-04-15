Pico Rivera Army vet receives much-needed new roof thanks to Habitat for Humanity of LA, Owens Corning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10395368" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He protected our freedom, and this is our way to say thank you." Marine Josue Barron lost his left leg and eye following an IED explosion in Afghanistan. The Temecula veteran now has a 100% mortgage-free and fully accessible home, thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- U.S. Army Veteran Rose Smith of Pico Rivera now has a new roof over her head.The much-needed new roof comes courtesy of the Owens Corning "Roof Deployment Project," which is the company's way of showing appreciation for U.S. veterans.In partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Los Angeles, Owens Corning donated the materials.Also, local company La Rocque Better Roofs donated the labor and got it done."The roof came out great, they did an outstanding job. They had different crews last week, and every crew that came out they were amazing and did a wonderful job, and I'm so pleased and thankful," Smith said.It's good timing too, with some rain in the forecast!Since the project started, Owens Corning has provided more than 200 military members and veterans with new roofs.