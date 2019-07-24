Society

SoCalGas alerts customers about possible utility earthquake valve scam

By ABC7.com staff
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California Gas Company is alerting customers about a possible utility earthquake valve scam.

Officials say earlier this week, customers in Tustin reported being approached by a door-to-door salesperson offering to install an earthquake shutoff valve and promising that SoCalGas would provide a rebate.

Earthquake shutoff valves are available and can be installed by a licensed professional, but SoCalGas does not currently offer a rebate for earthquake shutoff valves.

The utility advises customers not to shut off their own gas service during an earthquake unless they smell, hear or see signs of a natural gas leak.
