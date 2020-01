EMBED >More News Videos The decade that just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on Earth, capped off by the second-warmest year on record, two U.S. agencies reported. And scientists said they see no end to the way man-made climate change keeps shattering records.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some high-end California restaurants are now adding a new surcharge onto their bills.It's a 1% fee intended to help fight climate change. According to SF Eater , the effort is part of a collaboration called "Restore California" aimed at helping local farmers implement climate beneficial farming practices.The group hopes to generate $10 million this year. However, the surcharge is optional and diners can have it removed from their bill.