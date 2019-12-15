society

Radio Kennedy, South Carolina man who inspired movie, dead at 73

James Robert "Radio" Kennedy enters the stadium before the start of the Florida State Seminoles against the Clemson Tigers game on November 8, 2003 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

ANDERSON, S.C. -- The man who was a fixture on the sidelines of a South Carolina high school's football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie has died.

James "Radio" Kennedywas 73. T.L. Hanna High School Athletic Director John Cann confirmed Kennedy's death Sunday morning on the school's sports website.

The cause of death wasn't immediately released.

News outlets reported that Kennedy, who had developmental disabilities, became famous around the state for his love of the T.L. Hanna High School football team and his regular appearance at games since the 1960s.

The 2003 film "Radio," starring Cuba Gooding Jr. in the title role, focused on Kennedy's relationship with former football coach Harold Jones.
