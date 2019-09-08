Society

South LA church, spiritual organization partner to help homeless population

By Luke Morand
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The "Yes We Can Worship Center" partnered with McCoy Memorial Baptist Church to help the homeless population in Los Angeles.

The two organizations offered food and assistance to more than 300 people at the church's location in South L.A.

Organizers said the goal of Saturday's event was to get people off the streets, direct them to services and register them to vote.

Church leaders said the events were all about sharing a vision of service.

"We want them not to just enjoy this day, but give them hope to move forward to tomorrow and the next day and begin to turn their lives around," William Macklin with McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, said.

People showed up to a full barbecue, entertainment and donated clothing. The worship center and church host similar events every four months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth los angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelesschurch
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sister of LA Clippers star suspect in Temecula murder
Riverside brush fire near Sycamore Cyn at 40% containment
Group of faithful ended 60-mile pilgrimage for immigrants
LAPD officer accused of repeatedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend
P-61, freeway-crossing mountain lion, fatally struck on Sepulveda Pass
3 hospitalized, including naked man, in Garden Grove apartment fire
Containment of 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire rises to 35 percent
Show More
$25K offered in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
Potential victims sought in San Fernando Valley series rapist case
Used car 'vending machines' popping up along SoCal freeways
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
More TOP STORIES News