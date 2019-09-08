South LA church, spiritual organization partner to help homeless population

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The "Yes We Can Worship Center" partnered with McCoy Memorial Baptist Church to help the homeless population in Los Angeles.The two organizations offered food and assistance to more than 300 people at the church's location in South L.A.Organizers said the goal of Saturday's event was to get people off the streets, direct them to services and register them to vote.Church leaders said the events were all about sharing a vision of service."We want them not to just enjoy this day, but give them hope to move forward to tomorrow and the next day and begin to turn their lives around," William Macklin with "Yes We Can Worship Center," said.People showed up to a full barbecue, entertainment and donated clothing. The worship center and church host similar events every four months.