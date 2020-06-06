South LA pastor heartened after seeing young, diverse faces take to the streets to make their voices heard

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6232011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We want them all gone. We need new leadership. We need fresh leadership. Some of the people who are on the streets should be leaders...the system needs to be dismantled and be built back equitably for everyone else."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6218195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A local pastor received a lot of attention for a video he posted online about protests against racial injustice and is now calling for non-violent protests.

As protests continue over the death of George Floyd, Pastor Eddie Anderson of McCarty Memorial Christian Church in South L.A. West Adams joined ABC7 via Skype to offer his insight into the demonstrations that we've been seeing all around the Southland over the past week. Above all, Pastor Anderson says he remains very hopeful."So I think we will continue to be in the streets and mobilize for black lives and continue to say that we can have a change. We can have a system that does not have police brutality, we can have a system that defunds the police and invests in community," said Pastor Anderson. "When I'm on the streets I hear people have rage, but also hope."Pastor Anderson hopes to see some very specific changes in the near future."I want to see more health care in our community; I want to see investment in our schools, in our libraries, the technology that they need in the black community. I want to make sure black kids in the future have every opportunity that white kids have," said Pastor Anderson.The pastor is also heartened after seeing the number of young people and diverse faces who took to the streets to make their voices heard. His message to them: keep the fire."We saw Dr. King and Malcolm X in the 60s, we saw our great grandparents protest, so we realize we can be the change. Enough is enough," said Pastor Anderson. "It doesn't have to be this way. I think it can be a rallying cry for our generation. This fight is about black lives but it's so much bigger. To see so many people show up is a change its saying people are having a call to conscience, a call to a moral revival, and that we're not alone. "