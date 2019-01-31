ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Disneyland's popular Space Mountain attraction was reopened Friday following an incident days earlier in which a man climbed off the roller coaster while it was in motion, officials said.
Park officials confirmed to Eyewitness News that the ride was reopened sometime Friday morning.
Following the incident, which occurred earlier in the week, the man in his 20s was unhurt and was guided to safety by park employees. He was able to walk to a first-aid station and was later taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to Disneyland officials.
The California Division of Occupational Safety was immediately informed of the Tuesday incident.
The man "used force to maneuver his way out" of the roller coaster's vehicle, whose lap restraint mechanism remained in place, Disneyland officials said.