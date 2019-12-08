Girl who lost all in Woolsey Fire, Glendale Fire, RadNet join forces to spread holiday cheer

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 7-year-old girl whose family lost all in the Woolsey Fire, members of the Glendale Fire Department and RadNet Management joined forces to spread holiday cheer.Over 200 children with the Department of Children and Family Services received toys during a Spark of Love toy giveaway.Sophia Novotny, age 7, and her family are among those who lost everything in a massive brush fire was there to distribute toys.While she was devastated by the loss, she was more concerned with her friends who also lost their homes. That sparked the idea for Sophia's Wishes, a toy drive to help replace toys lost in the fire."The night we noticed our house burned down I was just like...I want to do a toy drive," Sophia said.The Glendale Fire Department let the kids climb aboard their fire trucks and helped distribute toys."It reinforces was Christmas is all about. In our day-to-day lives we can take a lot of things for granted and some kids that are underprivileged, to see them have this experience really brings it home for us," said Battalion Chief Todd Tucker, Glendale Fire Department.