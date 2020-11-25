'It brings light from the dark:' Families see smiles on children's faces thanks to Spark of Love Toy Drive

WILLOWBROOK (KABC) -- It's that time of year again... a chance for you to bring a smile to a child's face with the gift of a new toy. Our ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive is going virtual this year, but the toys are still being handed out in person. And Christmas came a little early for some kids in Willowbrook."This is absolutely awesome! We have parents who are struggling during this period to keep a job and to put food on the table for their kids. And for the firefighters and KABC to come out and give toys to the kids, it's a blessing," said Mark Jackson, Drew Child Development Corporation.Parents are more than grateful for the giving."It's very important especially with the pandemic that's going on now. Especially being laid off for about six months now, just getting back to the swing of things," said Haleem Washington."It makes me feel pretty good. It brings you know light from the dark. We're dealing with a lot right now. I feel like it helps them," said Yenia Almaza.The smiles on kids' faces are a little harder to see this year... behind those masks... but they're there. And on the faces of firefighters too!"We're here in Willowbrook right now actually in the area where I grew up not too far from here, so it means a lot to be able to come back and see the good we do. The local crews here in Willowbrook Station 41 made it a point to come out and be part of it and make sure the kids and the community understand that we're here for them," said Capt. Ron Haralson, LA Co. Fire Dept."It doesn't get old, when you see smiling faces like that it brings tears to your eyes that children are happy and they know they are loved and that's important," said Jackson.You can help local families too! You can buy a toy online at abc7.com/SparkofLove, or you can text SPARK to 2-4-3-6-5 to donate. Or you can drop off donations at your local Subaru retailer.Join us and share the Spark of Love!