Dozens of young athletes with special needs gathered Sunday at Hansen Dam for a day of riding horses for fun and to win some prizes.The event brought together young equestrians with physical and developmental disabilities who participate in therapeutic riding clubs across Southern California.It was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities.Riding horses can help strengthen the muscles of children who have physical disabilities as well as help their brains, said Eva Lund, founder of the Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center."Some of them have challenges, but what I'm noticing is that with practice everybody makes perfect," Lund said. "So we take it slow and easy and they're doing fantastic."At the end of the event ribbons and trophies were handed out to the competitors to celebrate a job well done.