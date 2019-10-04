'Change for Change': Long Beach parking meters collect money to help the homeless

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5589899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LaRayia Gaston is providing plant-based foods to those experiencing homelessness in SoCal. Ten-thousand free meals a month are hand delivered with the help of 1,500 volunteers, all through an unconventional program called, Lunch on Me.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An innovative effort is underway in Long Beach to help the homeless - and it's not going to cost anything extra.All you have to do is slide a quarter into a parking meter decorated with the words "Change for Fhange."That simple gesture can put someone on the road to recovery from homelessness.The meters usually collect more than $25,000 a year and all of the money will go toward helping the city house homeless individuals and families.