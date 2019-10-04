Homeless in Southern California

'Change for Change': Long Beach parking meters collect money to help the homeless

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An innovative effort is underway in Long Beach to help the homeless - and it's not going to cost anything extra.

All you have to do is slide a quarter into a parking meter decorated with the words "Change for Fhange."

That simple gesture can put someone on the road to recovery from homelessness.

The meters usually collect more than $25,000 a year and all of the money will go toward helping the city house homeless individuals and families.

