'Change for Change': Long Beach parking meters collect money to help the homeless

All you have to do is slide a quarter into a parking meter decorated with the words "Change for Fhange."
That simple gesture can put someone on the road to recovery from homelessness.
The meters usually collect more than $25,000 a year and all of the money will go toward helping the city house homeless individuals and families.
