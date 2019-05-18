u.s. & world

Original 'Spice Bus' available on Airbnb

A mega Spice Girl fan has listed the original Spice Bus on Airbnb. (Airbnb)

Spice Girl fans are set to have their dreams come true with an overnight stay in the original Spice Bus.

Mega-fan Suzanne Godley has listed the iconic Union Jack-painted bus from the 1997 movie "Spice World" on Airbnb.

WATCH: Mega-fan Suzanne lists the original Spice Bus from the movie "Spice World" on Airbnb.

"When my boss mentioned that he was considering buying the Spice Bus I was desperate to be a part of its renovation," said Godley. "We've worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I'm so excited to open it up to the public."

The recently renovated living area features pink Union Jack cinema chairs below a "Girl Power" neon light installation, and is fully stocked with vintage 90s magazines and CDs.

The upstairs bedroom is fitted with an animal-print carpet and provides enough bedding for three guests.

The Spice Bus will be situated in the heart of London's Wembley Park, where guests can stay overnight on June 14 and 15.

Given the high level of interest, Godley will be adding available dates on Wednesday, May 22.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyairbnbentertainmentmusicu.s. & worldreal estate
U.S. & WORLD
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Searchers find jet ski of NJ couple missing in Barbados
Lawyers speak out for accused La Luz Del Mundo leader
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News