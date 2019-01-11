SOCIETY

Postage stamp price to increase to 55 cents on Jan. 27

EMBED </>More Videos

The United States Postal Service is set to implement a price hike on Sunday, Jan. 27, that will bump the price of stamps up by 5 cents. (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
It's soon going to cost you a little bit more to mail a letter.

The United States Postal Service is set to implement a price hike on Sunday, Jan. 27, that will impact the price of not only stamps but also flat-rate boxes and envelopes sold by the agency and other shipping and mailing services.

Postage for a one-ounce letter will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents, though the postage for additional ounces will decrease from 21 cents to 15 cents. Discounted metered letter postage will increase from 47 cents to 50 cents.

Rates for outbound international letters and domestic postcards will remain the same, at $1.15 and 35 cents, respectively.

Click here for a full list of updated USPS rates and prices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyUSPSconsumermoneyu.s. & worldfinance
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
OC family sues Lifetime after portrait used in movie without permission
4 performing and visual arts events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend
3 top film events in Los Angeles this weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Rain to hit SoCal Friday, last through next week
Child found dead in Covina after police detain woman
Davis police officer, 22, fatally shot after responding to crash
SoCal rain forecast: Storms spark mudslide concerns for burn areas
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Wrongfully convicted man released 27 years after Pacoima shooting
Fugitive sex offender may be in Riverside County area, FBI says
Flu contributing to blood shortage
Show More
OC family sues Lifetime after portrait used in movie without permission
Woman cannot hear men's voices due to rare hearing disorder
Evacuation lifted at LAPD station after suspicious package scare
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
529 college savings account: Rules to remember
More News