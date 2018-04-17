SOCIETY

Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for one day on May 29 for racial-bias training

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 company-owned stores for one day on May 29 to conduct racial-bias education after the incident in Philadelphia. (KABC)

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 company-owned stores on May 29 to conduct racial-bias education after an incident at one of its stores in Philadelphia.

According to the company, the training will be provided to nearly 175,000 employees across the country.

This comes after two black men were arrested for trespassing last week while waiting on an acquaintance for a business meeting. A company spokesman confirmed Monday that the manager who called police is no longer an employee at the store.

The arrests sparked protests and calls for a boycott on social media.

EMBED More News Videos

Both police and Starbucks are investigating after video of an arrest at a Philadelphia Starbuck went viral.



Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson, who called the arrests "reprehensible," arrived in Philadelphia this weekend to personally confront the crisis. He met with the two men Monday, the company's spokeswoman said. Johnson had also promised to revamp store management training to include the "unconscious-bias" training.

"I watched the video, which was hard to watch. That is not what Starbucks is about. That is not representative of our mission, our values and our guiding principles," Johnson said.

RELATED: Confrontation at Torrance Starbucks over bathroom caught on tape
EMBED More News Videos

Just days after the arrest of two black men waiting for a friend at a Phildelphia Starbucks, a video recorded at a South Bay store earlier this year is raising new questions about Starbucks' policy.



Starbucks said the training will address "implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, prevent discrimination, and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome."

"While this is not limited to Starbucks, we're committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities," said Johnson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystarbucksracial profilingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News