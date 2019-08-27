Society

California Pizza Kitchen holds statewide fundraiser for family of fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A statewide fundraiser is being held Tuesday for the family of a California Highway Patrol officer who was killed in the line of duty in Riverside.

Officer Andre Moye Jr. was fatally shot Aug. 12 when he conducted a traffic stop that turned into a gun battle with a suspect.

He was 34 years old and married.

The fundraiser is happening at participating California Pizza Kitchen locations. Customers can support by dining in or through takeout, catering and all drink orders.

California Pizza Kitchen is partnering with Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes for the all-day event, with 20% of a customer's bill going toward the fund.

The fundraiser must be mentioned when the order is placed for the proceeds to be directed to the fund.
