Society

Stranger buys shopping items for World War II veteran

By
PHILADELPHIA -- In a line at a store in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia, Maria Morrone says her whole perspective on life changed.

"I felt like it was such a beautiful moment," she said.

Morrone was behind two men who struck up a conversation. That's when a man, who we only know as "Wayne," bought Jimmy Johnson's cart. Wayne quickly learned that Johnson is a World War II veteran.

"It warmed my heart, so I knew if I felt that way, there's a strong chance that other people would take something from it as well," she said.



So she wrote about it on Facebook and it quickly got hundreds of shares.

Johnson doesn't quite understand Facebook, but he says what's even more unbelievable is all the people reaching out to him.

"Talking from a different background, different races, different religions, and you were talking so nicely to each other," said Geralyn Johnson who is Jimmy's daughter.

"He said you're 92!? Then he starts screaming. That's when it got big," Johnson said, recalling the interaction.

Johnson also said he'd really like to reconnect with Wayne and buy him lunch, but he needs help finding him first.

"I'd like to talk to him again because he's interesting," he said.



What Wayne bought Johnson was worth about $9, but Johnson says the conversation was worth a lot more than that.

"I didn't want to do it but he wouldn't take anything back," he said. "All these years, you go through everything, all these years and here I am."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiafeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA man dies after being struck by 3 hit-run drivers
Mountain lion suspected of attacking 2 dogs in Simi Valley
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on rides in 2018
Suspect killed by deputies in IE linked to death of bail bondsman in Moreno Valley
Federal agencies investigating drone collision involving AIR7 HD
Key LA committee backs ban on flavored tobacco
Show More
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
NorCal man allegedly assaulted by deputies claims hate crime
Man nearly needs heart transplant after getting flu
Traffic and affordable housing addressed in SoCal summit
"Seahorse whisperer" builds underwater sanctuary for rare species in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News