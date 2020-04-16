Coronavirus

Struggling South LA families given 'Farm Box' of fresh produce to help during the coronavirus crisis

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An effort to provide hundreds of families with fresh fruits and vegetables was undertaken Wednesday in South Los Angeles. These are families that have seen their wages decline or disappear because of the pandemic.

They're calling this the Farm Box program, because they're handing out boxes full of food to families in need.

People pull up in their cars and volunteers pack in the food at Exhibition Park.

People pull into the turn-around in front of Banc of California Stadium and volunteers load up their cars and trucks with locally sourced food.

A lot of the food is coming from SEE-LA: Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles. Other donations are coming from Cedars-Sinai and the L.A. Football Club.

Each family got produce, oranges, eggs, berries and Clif bars, among other items.

Eleven hundred families are expected to be served Wednesday, with most of the food going to members of Unite Here Local 11.

"The hospitality industry has been uniquely hit by the COVID-19 crisis, with massive layoffs. These are all the people that work at hotels, universities, stadiums, entertainment centers - all the people that make the tourism industry in Los Angeles thrive," said Pastor Bridie Roberts, member of Unite Here Local 11.

Proper physical distancing was practiced, with people wearing face masks. People picking up the food were staying in their cars.

The union says they'll be doing this every Wednesday as long as the COVID-19 crisis persists.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth los angeleslos angeles countyfoodcoronavirusfree foodfood drivelabor unions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Mayor outlines how LA will decide to scale back 'safer-at-home' order
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
LA prosecuting businesses that violate safer-at-home order
LA to deliver meals to 12,000 seniors, Garcetti says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor outlines how LA will decide to scale back 'safer-at-home' order
Coronavirus: Newsom announces $125M fund for undocumented immigrants
Taxpayers learning their stimulus payments will be routed to tax preparers
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Garcetti doesn't see mass events returning to LA until 2021
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
COVID-19: Plasma donor sought for Torrance firefighter
Coronavirus: LA company makes fashion-forward, practical face masks
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Newsom pessimistic about return of 'mass gatherings' amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News