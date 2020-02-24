Society

Students buy plane ticket to get $227 meal from Chick-fil-A

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A group of college students came up with an idea to fill their craving for fast food chicken.

Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, are a 90-minute drive away from the nearest freestanding Chick-fil-A. The only other option is the food court at Albany International Airport. That would require the inconvenience of buying a plane ticket, going through TSA and foregoing the flight just for some fried chicken.

So that's what they did.

More than a dozen guys put their minds together and had Vincent Putrino, the captain of the school's cross country team, go the extra mile. Putrino bought a plane ticket at the Albany airport, a one-way trip to Fort Lauderdale for $98, went through security and bought food for 18 people with no intent to board the flight.

Their order, which came out to be $227.28, consisted of:

  • 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches
  • 15 large fries
  • 156 Chick-fil-A nuggets
  • One bag of cookies
  • One lemonade


Good thing it wasn't Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videofeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Suspect sought after couple injured in Echo Park hit-and-run
CHP arrests assault suspects after East LA chase
Point Mugu naval base could be used as coronavirus quarantine site
State launches legal fight over San Bernardino air cargo center
Suspect in custody after chase, standoff in Whittier
2 dead, 1 wounded in Adelanto shooting
Show More
Clerk shot, killed during robbery attempt at 7-Eleven in Whittier
3 dead after bus overturns off 15 Freeway in San Diego County
Localish explores the city of West Covina!
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Consumer Reports names its Top Pick car models for 2020
More TOP STORIES News