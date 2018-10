More than 50 students, alumni and staff members from St. Mary's Elementary School cut their hair for charity.Volunteers cut off 8 inches off as part of the school's Cancer Awareness Assembly. The hair will become wigs for female cancer patients through Pantene's Beautiful Lengths program.More than 1,000 people filled the auditorium at the Coast Hills Church in Aliso Viejo for this event. Many of the volunteers contributed for a second time.