Studio City mom dresses in disguise, makes purchase at daughter's lemonade stand to help boost sales

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Adorable video of a Studio City mother getting creative to help support her daughter's struggling lemonade stand is touching the heart of viewers online.

Evie Kaiser's mom decided to put on a disguise - covering her face with a scarf and hat - and speak in a funny voice so that her daughter wouldn't recognize her when she bought lemonade.

The disguise was a success, and so was the stand.

Evie sold all of her lemonade thanks to some very generous neighbors.
